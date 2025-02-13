PFF Says the Commanders Could Trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
This week, it was reported that the 49ers have given Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade.
One of the teams Samuel most likely would like to join is the Washington Commanders. They're fresh off an NFC Championship appearance and they need a wide receiver to pair with veteran Terry McLaurin. That's why Pro Football Focus believes they could be the team that ultimately trades for Samuel.
"Although Samuel’s performance in 2024 was a far cry from his level of play in the three seasons prior, he still profiles as a versatile weapon that is dangerous with the ball in his hands," writes PFF analyst Mason Camerson. "His 8.2 yards after catch per reception ranked third among all qualifying receivers this past season.
"The possibility of adding Samuel should certainly intrigue a team like Washington. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury ran the most receiver screens in the NFL last season. Adding a YAC monster like Samuel to the mix would undoubtedly boost this offense, as the 49ers receiver has earned a 97.5 receiving grade on screens over his six seasons as a pro."
In addition, the Commanders general manager is Adam Peters who used to work in the 49ers front office and had a hand in drafting Samuel. Those two have a good relationship. If Peters thinks Samuel has anything left in the tank, don't be surprised if he trades for Samuel.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, don't expect them to get anything more than a fourth-round pick in return.