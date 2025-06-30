PFN Names the 49ers Rookie Who can Win the OROY Award
Most of the rookies for the San Francisco 49ers this year reside on the defense.
The offensive side is the experienced and known one, while the defense fields a ton of variables. Because of that, it's unlikely the 49ers will have an Offensive Rookie of the Year.
However, that didn't stop Pro Football Network from naming one 49ers rookie who can win the award. The rookie they have called to win it is running back Jordan James.
Here is what PFN analyst Jacob Infante had to say about the choice.
"Over the years, the Kyle Shanahan system has consistently produced exceptional rookie seasons for running backs, including those drafted in later rounds. Jordan James had 1,267 rushing yards on 233 carries in 2024 and has the potential to be the next breakout star in Shanahan’s offense."
James certainly has a chance to be a sweet player for the 49ers. The brilliant Max Torres of ScoopDuck had a lot of praise for James when I asked him about what the 49ers are getting.
However, in terms of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, there's no shot for him. There is a slim chance, and it will require several factors to align perfectly.
The first one is Christian McCaffrey missing time, if not the whole season. That is the first step in James seeing a significant uptick in usage.
Then, he will need to maximize those opportunities while other rookies around the league aren't thriving as much. There is just too much that needs to align for it to happen.
The 49ers don't need James to win it. So long as he provides quality snaps in his limited use in 2025, they will feel validated in picking him with the future to look forward to.