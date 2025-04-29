Why the 49ers Drafted Oregon RB Jordan James
The 49ers can never resist drafting a running back.
Or rather, Kyle Shanahan can't pass it up. At least this time, they didn't reach for one as they have done numerous times in the past. The 49ers drafted Oregon running back Jordan James in the fourth round with the No. 147 overall pick.
It's a solid spot to take a running back, especially in a loaded draft class with them. James has been a sweet player for the Ducks in the last two seasons. He perfectly fits the 49ers' zone running scheme, which is part of why they drafted him.
So, why else did they take him?
"We're fired up on Jordan," said John Lynch. "This was a really strong running back class. There was a lot of depth to it. I think the fact that Jordan James was there when we took him in the fifth, I think there was a feeling amongst teams that it was such a deep class, we can wait. And there was a group of guys and we had him a certain grade and we were pleased that he was still there. And a powerful back. Runs through tackles, has not necessarily tremendous top-end speed, but he's got dart and burst.
"We think there are some things that will come alive in the way we play that fit our system. I think one thing going up to the Pro Day, [Cleveland Browns QB Dillon] Gabriel, the quarterback, was thrown and he was one of the guys catching a lot of the routes. It showed me, he has very natural hands. I think, a lot, that Jordan James brings to the table. Very physical runner, leaves defenders hurting and that's pretty cool.”
One astonishing point for drafting James that Lynch didn't mention is that he never fumbled in college. This isn't some small school player who only saw limited action.
James played a lot in competitive games and never fumbled the football once. That is unreal. It had to have factored into Kyle Shanahan wanting him.
Shanahan loves a player who protects the ball. However, circling back to what Lynch said, James having "natural hands" is interesting because he dropped five passes last year.
It's not a lot to get riled up over, but enough to be eyebrow-raising. The 49ers likely think they can polish him up on that so he can become an adequate pass-catching running back.
In any case, James is a solid pick for the 49ers. They needed the depth behind Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo, and they got a talented player who can grow into an efficient runner in their system.