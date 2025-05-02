What the 49ers are Getting in Oregon RB Jordan James
A running back was always going to be taken by the San Francisco 49ers in this year's NFL draft.
It was just a matter of when they would draft one. The hope was that it would be after the third round. Usually, the 49ers mess up when they take a running back there.
Thankfully, they waited until the fourth round when they drafted Oregon running back Jordan James at No. 147 overall. So, what is it about James that made the 49ers fall in love with him?
To help better understand what the 49ers are getting in James, I enlisted the help of the magnificent Max Torres, who covers the Oregon Ducks like a glove for ScoopDuck.
"Jordan James was a stud of a back at Oregon," Torres said. "One thing you always knew with James was that he was rarely going down on first contact and that he'd always get you every inch possible when he touched the ball. His balance and strength were two of his biggest strengths during his three seasons in Eugene, as his role expanded from being a third-down/goal line back as a true freshman to the team's lead back in 2024.
"I personally would've liked to see him more involved in the passing game but he definitely left his mark on the Oregon offense. The biggest knock on James is probably his lack of home run speed. He was great back at Oregon, but he wasn't. That's probably because he wasn't ripping off long runs or hitting home runs."
My sense of James is that the 49ers will be getting an efficient running back. What Torres said only confirms my thoughts. James won't be taking carries to the house or for 15-plus yards.
He is going to run the ball well and keep the drive going. That is all the 49ers can ask for in 2025. However, James will need to develop some home run ability.
He can't be a player who is only generating three-to-10 yards the majority of his carries. I'm sure the 49ers believe they can get that out of him along with building up his pass-catching skills.
As it is with every 49ers training camp, James will be the one running back to keep an eye on, and into the preseason.