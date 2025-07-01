Where PFN Ranks Kyle Shanahan Among NFL Head Coaches
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was recently ranked as the No. 1 offensive play caller by Pro Football Network.
Now, PFN has released their NFL head coach rankings, where they have given Shanahan a questionable rank. PFN analyst Brandon Austin has Shanahan ranked as the sixth-best head coach.
Andy Reid and Sean McVay are ahead of him, which is fine. But what makes it questionable is that John Harbaugh, Nick Sirianni, and Dan Campbell are ranked higher than him.
Sirianni, you can give the nod since he does have a Super Bowl victory. However, Harbaugh and Campbell have no business being ranked higher than Shanahan.
"Kyle Shanahan remains one of the NFL’s brightest minds, capable of building elite offenses and contending with flawed rosters," wrote Austin. "Shanahan’s system is one of the biggest reasons why some people doubt Purdy. It just works. However, the Niners have experienced plenty of volatility under Shanahan, posting four 10-loss seasons in eight years.
"Injuries have derailed promising seasons, but as the head coach, he must answer the questions that come his way. Despite never hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Shanahan has four double-digit win seasons, including three in the last four years, and multiple NFC Championship appearances. He still has one of the NFL's most respected reputations."
Apparently, his reputation isn't as respected as Harbaugh's and Campbell's. To put those two coaches ahead of Shanahan is laughable.
Sure, Harbaugh has a Super Bowl ring, but that was eons ago, as hyperbolic as that is. He's done nothing in recent memory and doesn't get enough criticism for Baltimore's playoff failures.
As for Campbell, he blew a multiple-score lead to Shanahan in the NFC Championship game and completely choked as the No. 1 seed less than six months ago.
Campbell shouldn't be ahead of Shanahan in anything other than giving emotional speeches. Shanahan should rank no lower than the No. 4 head coach in the league.