PFN Urges the 49ers to Sign Free Agent Cornerback Jaire Alexander

Grant Cohn

Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The 49ers might not be done making moves this offseason.

They didn't do much during the first wave of free agency because they want compensatory picks in the future. But they recently signed Andre Dillard and Ross Dwelley plus they traded for Bryce Huff.

And now, Pro Football Network says the 49ers should sign veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander who just got released by the Green Bay Packers.

"The 49ers lost several defensive starters this offseason, including three corners from their 2024 rotation," writes PFN's Cameron Sheath. "Charvarius Ward, Isaac Yiadom, and Rock Ya-Sin combined for 42 appearances and 17 starts last season and are all now on new teams.

"Right now, San Francisco is expected to start Deommodore Lenoir and second-year player Renardo Green in September. While that duo is promising, the loss of depth is significant.

"Lenoir has turned into a strong slot corner, but could be forced to play outside unless reinforcements arrive. Western Kentucky product Upton Stout was drafted in Round 3, though he’ll face a steep learning curve.

"Alexander could stabilize the group. He’d allow Lenoir to stay inside, give Stout time to develop, and help the 49ers reset after their defensive overhaul."

Sheath makes lots of good points. After Lenoir and Green, the 49ers don't have a cornerback they can count on to play at a high level. Even Green is question mark considering he has seven career starts and recently struggled during OTAs.

Alexander would be a worthwhile flyer if he's cheap, which he is. The 49ers should give him a shot.

