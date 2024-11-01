Players the 49ers Could Target at the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Pacific. Here are a few players the 49ers might want to trade for.
1. New York Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari
The 49ers have been searching in vain for a bookend pass rusher to pair with Nick Bosa since they drafted him in 2019. This offseason, they signed Leonard Floyd, who essentially has been a non-factor through eight games. Last season when the 49ers needed pass-rush help, they traded for Chase Young at the deadline. This season, they could trade for Azeez Ojulari, who's on a terrible Giants team. If they lose to the Commanders this weekend, which is likely, they could trade away their best players. The 49ers should be interested. Ojulari is only 24 years old.
2. Cleveland Browns EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Smith is 32 years old, so he would be a short-term rental. And the Browns have new life thanks to quarterback Jameis Winston, so they might not want to trade away their best pass rusher. But if they lose this weekend to the Chargers, they'll be 2-7 and might be willing to deal Smith. He would be a huge upgrade over Leonard Floyd.
3. Tennessee Titans DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
The 49ers could use a defensive tackle to replace Javon Hargrave who's on Injured Reserve with a torn triceps. Joseph-Day played for the 49ers last season, so the coaching staff is familiar with him. And he would improve their run defense and overall depth.
4. Denver Broncos DT D.J. Jones
The 49ers drafted Jones in 2017 and he was their starting nose tackle for years. In 2021, he signed with the Denver Broncos, who are currently 5-3. So they might not want to trade Jones. But he will be a free agent after this season, so the Broncos might want to get assets for him before he leaves. He's an outstanding run defender.