Pro Football Focus Ranks 49ers C Jake Brendel 21st Among NFL Centers

Don't be surprised if 2024 is Brendel's final season as the 49ers' starting center.

Grant Cohn

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by center Jake Brendel (64) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jake Brendel is a huge success story.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2016. He bounced around the NFL and played on multiple practice squads. Then he finally became a full-time starting center in 2022 when he was 30 and even was a Pro Bowl alternate that season.

Brendel took a clear step backward in 2023, which is why Pro Football Focus recently ranked him 21st among the 32 starting centers in the NFL.

"Brendel’s pass-blocking grade suffered greatly in 2023, but the former Dolphin recorded a career-high 70.5 run-blocking grade, which ranked 15th among centers," writes PFF analyst Thomas Valentine. "There’s hope and expectation that Brendel, who recorded a 71.9 pass-blocking grade in his rookie season, can improve his all-around game next season."

Unfortunately for Brendel, he missed all of OTAs and minicamp with knee tendonitis. And this season, he'll be 32. So even though he has been a starter for only two seasons, he seems on the downside of his career. And considering there are 20 starting centers who currently are better than him, the 49ers probably should start looking for a replacement.

In minicamp, the 49ers starting center was 25-year-old Ben Bartch, who could be a late bloomer like Brendel was. In addition, the 49ers have Nick Zakelj, a former sixth-round pick who has been learning to play center the past two seasons. Plus they spent a third-round pick this year on Dominick Puni who took snaps in practice while he was in college.

