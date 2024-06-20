Pro Football Focus Ranks 49ers TE George Kittle Ahead of Travis Kelce
A few years ago, George Kittle was the consensus best tight end in the NFL.
Then Patrick Mahomes came along and he and Kelce won three Super Bowls and now Kelce is considered the best tight end in the NFL by most analysts.
Not Pro Football Focus, though. They recently ranked the top 32 tight ends in the NFL and Kittle finished no. 1.
"Let's start this list with controversy. Kittle was the NFL's highest-graded tight end in 2023 at 87.7 overall, while Kelce finished second at 82.6. Kittle's run-blocking grade also dwarfed Kelce’s, 81.1 to 46.9. Their overall grades over the past three years are identical at 91.6. Kelce gets the nod in receiving grade (92.2 vs. 91.4), but Kittle’s grade in the run game is far superior (80.8 vs. 56.0). In the end, there is little doubt who the best two tight ends have been over the past three to five years. Kelce’s receiving ability is invaluable to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, while Kittle’s overall game is a perfect fit for Kyle Shannahan’s diversified run game and play-action pass attack."- PFF Analyst John Kosko
I find this analysis highly amusing.
Sure, Kittle is a much better blocker than Kelce, and that's important. But Kelce also is a much better receiver than Kittle. Not marginally better. Significantly better. Kelce caught 32 passes in the playoffs while Kittle caught just 8. And it's true that Kittle has to share targets with lots of elite weapons, Kelce has to fight through double coverage much more often than Kittle does, and Kelce still produces.
Kelce is one of the most prolific playoff receivers of all time regardless of position. Only Jerry Rice has more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the playoffs than Kelce, who has 165 catches, 1,910 yards and 19 touchdowns in the postseason. As opposed to Kittle, who has 33 catches, 459 yards and 2 touchdowns in the playoffs.
Kittle is a great player, but no one would take him over Kelce. Not even the 49ers.