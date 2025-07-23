Projecting the 49ers' 53-man roster as training camp begins
Veterans reported to camp yesterday, and camp starts today. By my estimation, there are about ten open slots in the final 53. The X-factor this year is new Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer, who will be pushing for players to make the 53 on special teams alone, particularly after the release of George Odum.
The number of players who made the 53 in position groups last year may not carry over this year due to Boyer. I could see a debate between a lineman (on either side) and a special teamer in final cutdowns.
Quarterback
In: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones.
Battle: Kurtis Rourke vs. Tanner Mordecai
Rourke was just placed on the NFI list (non-football injury), he counts against the 90, but not the 53. The team can keep him on the list all year if they wish as Rourke recovers from ACL surgery. This battle is more about the Practice Squad. Mordecai will need to earn his way, or Rourke gets that spot if and when he comes off NFI.
Running Back
In: Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, Isaac Guerendo, Kyke Jusczyzk.
Battle: Patrick Taylor Jr., Corey Kiner, Israel Abinikanda for one spot on the 53.
Taylor is a clear favorite here. Kiner and Abinikanda will need to impress in practice and the exhibition games when given the opportunity.
Wide Receiver
In: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings (once presumably signed), Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing.
Battle: Equanimeous St. Brown, Junior Bergen, Isaiah Neyor for an early temporary spot on the 53 until Aiyuk returns.
St. Brown was just signed yesterday, he was with the Saints last year but didn’t catch a pass. Bergen will need to make it as a returner. Neyor has all the physical skills but needs to learn to sink to set up his routes to have a chance in the NFL. St. Brown has the inside track, but he’s more of a camp guy than a roster addition. If he makes the 53 it’s not for long. If Bergen can be the clear choice as the best kick returner that’s his path to the roster.
John Lynch expects Jennings to be on the field today, and Pearsall to return to practice by the end of this week.
Tight End
In: George Kittle, Luke Farrell.
Battle: Jake Tonges, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Mason Pline for one slot in the 53.
I’d make Tonges the favorite but not by much, this is one of the more competitive position group battles. I would expect blocking to be the skill of separation.
Offensive Line
In: Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford.
Battle: Andre Dillard, Matt Hennessy, Austen Pleasants, Connor Colby, Nick Zakelj, Drake Nugent.
How many slots are available here? It‘s an open question in light of the Boyer special teams effect. I’d expect at least two, and put Dillard and Hennessy in the lead for that. Whether there is a third slot, to be determined. There have been positive reports on Pleasants and the rookie Colby. Bartch is injured at the moment, but not expected to miss significant time.
Defensive Line
In: Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, Alfred Collins, C.J. West, Jordan Elliott.
Battle: Kevin Givens, Sam Okuaiyinonu, Evan Anderson, Robert Beal Jr., Kalia Davis.
In the past, two open spots. Givens has been in and out of the bubble. Okuaiyinonu is one of my sleepers for this year, I think he can break through. Anderson has shown flashes.
Linebackers
In: Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin.
Battle: Curtis Robinson, Tatum Bethune, Chazz Surratt, Luke Gifford, Stone Blanton.
Robinson showed signs of elevated play last year in the exhibition games until he went down to injury. Bethune is slow but smart, a tackling machine. Surratt played for Boyer last year in New York. Gifford is a special teams ace. The Niners carried six last year, special teams performance will be key.
Cornerbacks
In: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Tre Brown, Siran Neal.
Battle: Darrell Luter Jr., Jakob Robinson, Tre Avery, Dallis Flowers.
The sixth slot is up for grabs. Now or never for Luter. UDFA Robinson has versatile skills. This is also a position where the Niners will be continuously shopping for free agents as well as players who miss the cut around the league. Even winning the battle may not be enough.
Safety
In: Malik Mustapha, Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle.
Battle: Richie Grant, Ji’Ayir Brown.
The Niners carried four last year. Grant saw more snaps in OTAs than Brown, who has clearly regressed. With Mustapha out to begin the year, the Niners are staring down a starting duo of Pinnock and Grant in the opener. Which leads me to ask why they haven’t signed Justin Simmons or Julian Blackmon. Starting Pinnock and Grant puts the Seattle game at risk.
Special Teams
In: Jonathan Weeks (LS), Thomas Morstead (P).
Battle: Jake Moody, Greg Joseph.
Fans will be rooting hard for Joseph for their own peace of mind. He kicked for Boyer last year, but doesn’t have Moody’s leg strength. Kyle Shanahan will be rooting for his 3rd round albatross Moody, hoping an adjusted run-up and full health will be the answer.