Projecting the 49ers' Offensive Depth Chart for 2025 Before the Draft

The offense still has lots of familiar faces.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The first few waves of free agency are behind us, so let's project the 49ers offensive depth chart for 2025.

Quarterbacks (3): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Tanner Mordecai.

Analysis: Jones and Mordecai will be major upgrades over last season's backups -- Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. Those two were veterans who had no aspirations of starting. Jones probably feels he can revive his career on the 49ers like Sam Darnold did.

Running backs (5): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Rookie, Patrick Taylor Jr., Kyle Juszczyk.

Analysis: The 49ers like having four tailbacks on their roster, so they probably will draft one to replace Jordan Mason whom they traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receivers (6): Brandon Aiyuk*, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Rookie.

Analysis: Aiyuk most likely will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List but should return to the team at some point midseason. Meanwhile, look for the 49ers to spend a late-round pick on a wide receiver to potentially replace Jennings in a year when he will be a free agent.

Tight ends (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges

Analysis: Don't be surprised if Farrell plays more snaps than Juszczyk this season considering the 49ers recently gave Farrell a more lucrative deal than they gave Juszczyk.

Offensive linemen (8): Trent Williams, Spencer Burford, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Ben Bartch, Nick Zakelj, Rookie.

Analysis: The 49ers almost certainly will draft an offensive tackle to replace Jaylon Moore who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch most likely will replace Aaron Banks at left guard.

