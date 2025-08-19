Projecting the San Francisco 49ers practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers are close to narrowing down the roster from 90 to 53. However, they also get to keep 16 players on the practice squad, so a decent group of these players will be back after getting cut. Who are the players more likely to be in the 16 returning than the 21 looking for a spot elsewhere?
Quarterback
Kurtis Rourke is likely an IR candidate, and Carter Bradley may not be good enough to keep around over whoever gets cut from another team's roster. Their practice squad quarterback may not be on the roster.
Running back
Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner are now banged up, but one of them will likely slot in here. If both injuries are more serious, it may be Jeff Wilson sticking on the PS.
Wide Receiver
One of Junior Bergen or Russell Gage may make the roster. If neither do, both could find a spot here. If not, it would be Terique Owens or Isaiah Hodgins. Robbie Chosen and Malik Turner seem like long shots
Tight End
Jake Tonges may be viewed as Kyle Jusczyk's insurance, so the PS is a great spot for him.
Offensive Line
One of Matt Hennessy or Drew Moss will likely make the roster, and the other will end up here. There is a chance that both end up on the PS as well. Drake Nugent, Austen Pleasants, or Isaiah Prince are options here, too.
Interior defensive line
Sebastian Valdez is a practice squad lock if he does not make the initial roster. The only other question is whether Evan Anderson makes the team, which is feels like he will at this point.
Edge Rusher
Sam Okuayinonu will likely be on some sort of injured list. Robert Beal is not healthy right now, but is destined for the PS if he is not out for the year. Jonathan Garvin has been getting a lot of preseason work and while Trevis Gipson is new, he has flashed in the preseason.
Linebacker
Stone Blanton is what the practice squad is for. Jalen Graham may want to try to find work elsewhere after failing to make the team in his third season.
Cornerback
Would Tre Brown want to stick around here if San Francisco cuts him? Jakob Robinson is a practice squad lock.
Safety
One of Siran Neal, Jaylen Mahoney, or Derrick Canteen will be sticking around. Mahoney and Canteen are younger and have more team control.
Projected practice squad
- New quarterback
- Jeff Wilson
- Junior Bergen
- Teruque Owens
- Jake Tonges
- Matt Hennessy
- Austen Pleasants
- Drake Nugent
- Jonathan Garvin
- Robert Beal
- Sebastian Valdez
- Stone Blanton
- Jakob Robinson
- Derrick Canteen
- Jaylen Mahoney
- Jalen Graham