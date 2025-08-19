All 49ers

Projecting the San Francisco 49ers practice squad

Final cuts will be next week.

Parker Hurley

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Carter Bradley (14) warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers are close to narrowing down the roster from 90 to 53. However, they also get to keep 16 players on the practice squad, so a decent group of these players will be back after getting cut. Who are the players more likely to be in the 16 returning than the 21 looking for a spot elsewhere?

Carter Bradley, 49er
Quarterback 

Kurtis Rourke is likely an IR candidate, and Carter Bradley may not be good enough to keep around over whoever gets cut from another team's roster. Their practice squad quarterback may not be on the roster. 

Jeff Wilson, 49er
Running back 

Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner are now banged up, but one of them will likely slot in here. If both injuries are more serious, it may be Jeff Wilson sticking on the PS. 

Junior Berge
Wide Receiver 

One of Junior Bergen or Russell Gage may make the roster. If neither do, both could find a spot here. If not, it would be Terique Owens or Isaiah Hodgins. Robbie Chosen and Malik Turner seem like long shots

jake Tonges, 49er
Tight End 

Jake Tonges may be viewed as Kyle Jusczyk's insurance, so the PS is a great spot for him. 

Drew Moss, 49er
Offensive Line 

One of Matt Hennessy or Drew Moss will likely make the roster, and the other will end up here. There is a chance that both end up on the PS as well. Drake Nugent, Austen Pleasants, or Isaiah Prince are options here, too. 

Sebastian Valdez, 49er
Interior defensive line 

Sebastian Valdez is a practice squad lock if he does not make the initial roster. The only other question is whether Evan Anderson makes the team, which is feels like he will at this point. 

Robert Beal, 49er
Edge Rusher 

Sam Okuayinonu will likely be on some sort of injured list. Robert Beal is not healthy right now, but is destined for the PS if he is not out for the year. Jonathan Garvin has been getting a lot of preseason work and while Trevis Gipson is new, he has flashed in the preseason. 

Stone Blanton, 49er
Linebacker

Stone Blanton is what the practice squad is for. Jalen Graham may want to try to find work elsewhere after failing to make the team in his third season. 

Jakob Robinso
Cornerback 

Would Tre Brown want to stick around here if San Francisco cuts him? Jakob Robinson is a practice squad lock. 

derrick canteen, 49er
Safety 

One of Siran Neal, Jaylen Mahoney, or Derrick Canteen will be sticking around. Mahoney and Canteen are younger and have more team control. 

Projected practice squad 

  1. New quarterback 
  2. Jeff Wilson 
  3. Junior Bergen 
  4. Teruque Owens
  5. Jake Tonges
  6. Matt Hennessy 
  7. Austen Pleasants 
  8. Drake Nugent 
  9. Jonathan Garvin 
  10. Robert Beal
  11. Sebastian Valdez
  12. Stone Blanton 
  13. Jakob Robinson 
  14. Derrick Canteen 
  15. Jaylen Mahoney
  16. Jalen Graham

Published
