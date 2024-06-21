Projecting the 49ers' Starting Lineup on Offense
The 49ers offense ranked 3rd in yards and 2nd in points last season. Here are the players who are projected to start on offense in 2024.
Quarterback: Brock Purdy.
He's the franchise quarterback. The 49ers don't have anyone to compete with him for the starting job.
Running back: Christian McCaffrey.
He'll be the starting running back for the next four seasons barring injury considering he just signed an extension through 2027. The key to keeping him healthy will be to limit his carries as much as possible.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk.
This could be his final season on the team. And even though he's still a starter, he might not player 50 percent of the offensive snaps considering he'll have to split playing time with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.
X receiver: Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk might hold out for a few games and the 49ers might trade him midseason if he doesn't agree to a contract extension, but he almost certainly will be on the roster Week 1.
Z receiver: Deebo Samuel.
Like Juszczyk, this could be Samuel's final season on the team. He's clearly declining.
Tight end: George Kittle.
George Kittle's body is beginning to break down but the 49ers have no one who can replace him.
Left tackle: Trent Williams.
He's the best, oldest and most important player on the team and he hasn't played a full season since 2013.
Left guard: Aaron Banks.
He's an average starting guard who missed two games last season and probably will leave as a free agent next year.
Center: Jake Brendel.
He's a soon-to-be 32-year-old with knee tendonitis who's coming off a down year. But he's still their best option at center.
Right guard: Jon Feliciano.
The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year deal because they don't believe their young guards are ready to play.
Right tackle: Colton McKivitz.
One of the worst pass-protecting offensive tackles in the NFL, but he's cheap, so the 49ers extended his contract.