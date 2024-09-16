Rams Will be Down Another Star Player Against the 49ers in Week 3
Defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 has become easier for the San Francisco 49ers.
That is because the Rams will be down another one of their star players. This time it is wide receiver Cooper Kupp. On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Kupp sustained an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The injury is severe enough that Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" and will be considered a candidate for Injured Reserve. So, the 49ers will not have to worry about defending against wide receiver Puka Nacua and now Kupp. Talk about bad luck.
The Rams are starting to give the 2020 49ers a run for their money with their string of injuries. Nacua and Kupp aren't the only key losses to the Rams. They are also missing two starting offensive lineman and their starting safety. You couldn't make up this type of bad luck with injuries for the Rams.
For the 49ers, this makes it a perfect opportunity to get back in the win column after suffering an upsetting loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Defeating the Rams shouldn't require their best effort. They're missing too many key players and are probably demoralized at this point.
There will be no excuses for the 49ers if they cannot leave Los Angeles with a win. It is practically their second home since so many of their fans flood the stadium. The 49ers have total ownership over the Rams in the regular season since 2019. Last year's regular-season finale loss is moot since it was basically a preseason game.
All the pressure in the world is on the 49ers to win this game. No one will even give a glimmer of hope to the Rams winning. Get the win and do it dominantly to get the bad taste from the loss to the Vikings removed.