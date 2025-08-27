Ranking 49ers practice squad players most likely to get called up
The San Francisco 49ers' practice squad is essentially set. They announced the signing of 13 players, and reports are that they will sign Sincere McCormick as well as re-sign Evan Anderson, who initially made the 53-man roster. They will likely sign a quarterback for their 16th spot. As of now, which players are most likely to actually make an impact this season?
Derrick Canteen, safety
The rookie UDFA from Cincinnati had a nice summer to make the roster. However, they should get Malik Mustapha back soon, which may send Richie Grant or Siran Neal to the PS to replace Canteen soon.
William Bradley-King, edge rusher
The 49ers only signed Bradley-King a few weeks ago due to the injuries that they had at the position. Injuries at the position have them re-signing the 2021 seventh-round pick.
Malik Turner, wide receiver
Turner was buried on the depth chart, but injuries at wide receiver made them keep three on the practice squad. Turner is the third most likely to get called up.
Drake Nugent, center
Nugent made the PS for the second straight season, but he is unlikely to get called up. Even if Jake Brendel got hurt, the team would start Matt Hennessy and call up Nick Zakelj.
Eli Apple, cornerback
The team probably tried and failed to re-sign Dallis Flowers to the practice squad. So, they settled for the journeyman veteran.
Trevis Gipson, edge rusher
Gipson is another edge rusher who signed a few weeks ago. He had a solid preseason performance.
Jalen Graham, linebacker
Graham played well in the final preseason game and Chazz Surratt signed to the Seahawks active roster, locking his spot.
Brayden Willis, tight end
Willis had a chance to make the 53-man roster. Now the question is whether they need a fourth tight end.
Junior Bergen, wide receiver
The rookie seventh-round pick is in a weak wide receiver room and offers return ability. If Skyy Moore is hurt, they will have to call up Bergen.
Sincere McCormick, running back
The team lost Jeff Wilson, but McCormick signed with another team because this is a valuable role. The 49ers run through running backs, so the odds of him seeing the roster are high.
Sebastian Valdez, defensive line
The debate of Sebastian Valdez vs. Evan Anderson turned into an outsider sealing the job. Still, they are clearly doing a lot of shuffling at that spot.
Nick Zakelj, offensive line
Zakelj could get called up if something happened to any of the three interior line spots, which pushed him up much higher.
Evan Anderson, defensive line
Anderson made the initial 53-man roster, so the team clearly is high on him.
Robbie Chosen, wide receiver
The 49ers are likely to call up Chosen early due to the suspension and injuries at the position. They really need Chosen for three weeks and may use all of his elevations in that time.
Curtis Robinson, linebacker
The 49ers cut all of their options for linebacker six due to injuries elsewhere, but Robinson will likely be activated to play special teams. If they can survive the injuries, they can put Robinson on the active roster in a few weeks.