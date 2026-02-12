49ers Upcoming Free Agents: All 21 Players Ranked by Importance to Re-Sign
A whopping number of 29 players are slated to become free agents for the San Francisco 49ers in March. However, 21 of them will be unrestricted free agents.
The other eight are restricted or exclusive free agents, so they’re essentially at the 49ers’ whim. What matters the most are the unrestricted free agents.
Those are the players that the 49ers have to decide who they want to keep and who they will let walk. To get a sense of what the 49ers will do, I ranked all 21 players by importance to re-sign.
K Eddy Pineiro
This is wild to say, but the most important free agent the 49ers need to bring back is kicker Eddy Pineiro. He was clutch for the 49ers in 2025.
And after all of the kicking woes from Jake Moody for over two years, it’s nice to finally trust a kicker. Bring back Pineiro and don’t think twice.
WR Skyy Moore
It had been years since the 49ers had a kick/punt returner who could threaten on every chance given. They have that with Skyy Moore.
He’s an electric returner who was close a couple of times to making a house call. The 49ers should bring him back and ensure their special teams are secured.
DE Clelin Ferrell
Despite being a midseason addition, Clelin Ferrell tallied four sacks for the 49ers. Now, he’s not an impactful pass rusher, but he can flash.
Ferrell is stronger as a run defender, and the 49ers could use veteran depth on the edge. He’s worth bringing back at a position of need.
LB Luke Gifford
He may not have been that solid of a contributor on defense, but Luke Gifford is sound on special teams. That’s why he earned a Pro Bowl nod. Keep the special teams tight-knit by re-signing him.
WR Jauan Jennings
It would be awesome to have Jauan Jennings back, but the 49ers made it clear last Summer that they were letting him walk. He’ll be too expensive to re-sign as opposed to when they could’ve extended him.
WR Kendrick Bourne
The 49ers may want Kendrick Bourne back for the energy he brings and his connection with Mac Jones. But he probably increased his value and will sign elsewhere.
DL Jordan Elliot
It wasn’t a great year for Jordan Elliot, but he’s in the same boat as Ferrell. Veteran depth on the defensive line is needed, and he helps with that. The rookies from 2025 should be able to take on more and keep him in a reduced role.
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Having Brian Robinson Jr. back to rotate with Christian McCaffrey is welcomed, but Robinson likely wants a larger role than what the 49ers can give him. He’s as good as gone.
OL Spencer Burford
He was okay starting at left guard, but the 49ers don’t need Spencer Burford. They’ve proven they can find anyone and make them fine next to Trent Williams. Burford will probably be unnecessarily expensive anyway.
LB Eric Kendricks
If Eric Kendricks is okay with being behind Fred Warner or maybe beating out Dee Winters, he’d be a solid re-signing. Alas, he likely heads elsewhere with his value up.
LB Garret Wallow
Another surprise performer was Garret Wallow. It wouldn't be a bad idea to bring him back as depth.
DL Kevin Givens
Once, he was a decent rotational player, but the 49ers couldn’t find a role with him. He was a healthy scratch numerous times, so he’s done with the Niners.
LB Curtis Robinson
The same goes for Curtis Robinson. He’s been decent on special teams and is sufficient depth.
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
It was great to have Yetur Gross-Matos when he was healthy. He had a sizable impact as a pass rusher, but he’s unreliable. Let him go.
OL Ben Bartch
Let him walk. He can’t stay on the field for more than a quarter without getting injured.
OL Matt Hennessy
The 49ers have spoken highly of Matt Hennessy before, so maybe they bring him back for depth. But he’s replaceable.
S Jason Pinnock
He simply wasn’t good at all. Robert Saleh wanted him, which is why he joined the 49ers. He’ll likely sign with the Titans to follow Saleh.
P Thomas Morstead
There’s no rush in bringing back Morstead if the 49ers think there’s better out there.
LS Jon Weeks
Long snappers are replaceable
RB Patrick Taylor
Doesn’t matter. Just a training camp body.
WR Trent Taylor
Stop bringing him back to the 49ers. Enough is enough.
