Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 12 needs a contract
Jauan Jennings has been a reliable piece for the San Francisco 49ers and is coming off the best year of his career. That is why he sits at the number 12 most important player on the team as he sits and waits for his new contract.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 12 Jauan Jennings
Jennings was a revelation in 2024. After 963 yards in the first three years of his career, Jennings posted 975 yards for the 49ers last year. Part of that had to do with the names around him not stepping up. However, it was an injury to Brandon Aiyuk and a lack of progress from Ricky Pearsall that opened things up. Entering training camp, Aiyuk is still hurt, and Pearsall has not seen the field as well. Beyond that, Deebo Samuel is officially gone.
So, Jennings produced when he was the top dog at times last year; now the team is likely going to lean on him, at least until Pearsall gets his feet set and Aiyuk gets healthy.
The 49ers have to walk a tight line when looking at his contract because they leaned on him last year and may do the same this year, but his overall production profile still brings some long-term questions. Still, there is no doubt that if they do not get similar to 2024 results, the group is going to struggle to live up to expectations.
Because they have two more talented players on the depth chart when healthy, it leaves Jennings out of the top ten, but he is right on the edge with our ranking at number 12.