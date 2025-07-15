All 49ers

What a Jauan Jennings Extension Would Look like with the 49ers

If the San Francisco 49ers offer Jauan Jennings a contract extension what would it look like?

Parker Hurley

Jauan Jennings alerted the San Francisco 49ers that he would like a new contract extension or would like to be traded a year before he is set to enter free agency. While the 49ers can certainly weigh their options, one question is what a potential Jennings contract would look like?

Should the San Francisco 49ers extend Jauan Jennings?

When looking at his performance, some recent contracts that may come to mind are Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Josh Palmer, and Rashod Bateman. All of them signed deals in the last year or so, and when comparing their statistics and ages to Jauan Jennings over the past four years, it can give us a baseline of what Jennings should be expecting. 

Name

Age

Catches

Yards

TDs

YPRR

Peak Yards

AAV

Jauan Jennings

27

155

1938

13

1.62

975

?

Darnell Mooney

28

216

2954

12

1.47

1055

$13M

Darius Slayton

28

161

2406

10

1.35

770

$12M

Josh Palmer

26

182

2287

10

1.37

769

$10M

Rashod Bateman

26

138

1923

13

1.46

756

$12.25

A lot of these players have more raw production than Jennings over the last four seasons. However, Jennings' peak year in 2024 can only be matched by Mooney, and his yards per route run are the best amongst the group. 

This is likely his current gripe. Jennings sees himself as good as if not better than every name mentioned. However, his raw stats do not quite show it because the depth chart has been stacked against him at times. Now, these peers are all making more than he is. 

A deal similar to Mooney may do the trick. It is a touch more than Bateman, another player who had a few seasons where he did not make a big impact, followed by one big impactful season. Mooney also has two 900-yard seasons under his belt, more raw production, and a close enough yards per route run that it would be hard for Jennings to say he is a significantly better asset. 

Because Mooney signed his deal last year, the salary cap goes up, and $13.25 is a full million more than Batman, would a 3-year, $39.75M extension offer be what it takes to land Jennings? Obviously factors such as first-year money, guarantees, and more will play into it, but that should be a baseline for what 49ers fans can expect when Jennins is looking for a contract. 

