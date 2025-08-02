All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 5 is rare playmaker

George Kittle is quite possibly the best tight end in the NFL. He has been an All-Pro in five of the last seven years and has been first-team All-Pro twice. More than that, he is a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers. That has him kicking off the top five of our most important players on the roster in 2025. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 5 George Kittle 

George Kittle changes the run and pass more than any running back or receiver on the roster. He has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a fifth year with 900 yards. He is one of the best tight ends after the catch but is just as dangerous down the field.

More than that, there is no a tight end better at blocking. Travis Kelce can be compared as a pass catcher, but Kittle clears him in the blocking category. The same can be said of Brock Bowers. 

When Kittle is on the field, teams have to respect the run and put extra linebackers or heavier bodies on the field. If you do not, they have a sixth-lineman and will wear you down. However, if you get the heavy bodies on the field, Kittle can now win the passing game. That type of value is so hard to top. 

On a lot of top teams, it would be a crime for Kittle not to be ranked in the top three of most important players. This speaks to the reality that the 49ers roster is still ready to compete for a Super Bowl. If they get another strong year from Kittle, the offense can overcome the injuries to the receivers, and we have seen them make playoff runs with lesser talents at running back. Without Kittle in this offense, the spacing starts to get tight end the rest of the skill players may not look as good. That is a valuable piece.

