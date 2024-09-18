Ranking the Teams in the NFC West After Week 2
We're two weeks into the 2024 regular season. Let's rank the teams in the NFC West in ascending order.
4. The Los Angeles Rams
Half of their team is injured, they have the worst defense in the league and they're already 0-2, which means their odds of making it to the playoffs are low. They seem like an extremely fragile team that could get hot in the second half of the season if they get healthy -- that's what they did last year. For now, they're awful.
3. The Seattle Seahawks
Technically, they're in first place with two wins and no losses. But they squeaked out those wins against the Broncos and Patriots, who aren't particularly good. Seattle definitely has a good defense, excellent receivers and a quality running back tandem. But they're quarterback is Geno Smith, and their offensive coordinator is Ryan Grubb, who's in his first NFL season. Which means they still don't scare anyone.
2. The Arizona Cardinals
They're 1-1, they lost a close game to the Bills who are terrific, then they blew out the Rams who are beat up. Kyler Murray is playing the best football of his career now that he has a real offensive coordinator as opposed to Kliff Kingsbury, plus the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. seems to have opened up their offense. Arizona still has major questions on defense, though.
1. The San Francisco 49ers
They're clearly the best team in the division when they're healthy, but they're not healthy, and it's unclear if we'll ever see last year's version of Christian McCaffrey again. Now Deebo Samuel is out with a calf injury as well which means Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan are under tremendous pressure to step up. Fortunately for them, they get to face the Rams next.