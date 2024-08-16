All 49ers

Realistic Expectations for 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall's Rookie Season

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Ricky Pearsall may become an excellent wide receiver one day, but don't expect him to do much during his rookie season.

That's partly because he can't stay healthy. He pulled his hamstring before training camp, returned for a few days and then injured his shoulder. He hasn't practiced since.

But even if he were 100 percent healthy, he would be no higher than fourth on the 49ers' wide-receiver depth chart behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. And the 49ers rarely play their fourth receiver.

Last season, the 49ers' fourth receiver was Ray Ray McCloud. He played 209 offensive snaps and caught 12 passes for a whopping 135 yards and no touchdowns. He was a complete afterthought. And he didn't miss most of training camp due to injury the way Pearsall has.

As things currently stand, if everything were to go Pearsall's way, he most likely would play roughly 250 snaps and catch 15 passes this season. Because he's not the 49ers' fourth receiver. Not yet, anyway. Chris Conley is.

Which means when healthy, Pearsall is the 49ers' fifth receiver. Last year, their fifth receiver was Ronnie Bell, who played 183 snaps and caught just six passes for 68 yards.

Pearsall's only realistic chance to make a big impact on offense is if the 49ers were to trade Brandon Aiyuk, which is beginning to seem unlikely. So if Pearsall is going to contribute, he most likely will have to do so on special teams as a punt returner.

Grant Cohn

