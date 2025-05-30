Report: 49ers are Acquiring an Edge Rusher From the Eagles
Never in a million years would anyone have foreseen this.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are conducting business with each other. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are acquiring edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Eagles.
In exchange, the 49ers are sending the Eagles a mid-round pick. It is unclear which round and what year that pick is, but I would imagine they are sending a 2026 pick.
So, what led the 49ers to desire Huff? Well, it is the same reason they have acquired every other defender this offseason -- Robert Saleh wanted him.
Huff was drafted by the New York Jets in 2020 and spent three seasons with Saleh as head coach. Despite adding several defensive linemen in the draft, the 49ers needed another player, ideally one with experience.
Huff provides that for them, and the 49ers know that he will be a fit since he spent three years with Saleh. One of those years ended up being Huff's best season of his career.
In 2023, Huff tallied 10 sacks and 68 pressures. That was Huff's last year with the Jets before moving on to the Eagles. He didn't have anywhere near the same success in Philadelphia.
In 2024, Huff tallied 2.5 sacks and 18 pressures. Part of the issue was due to only playing in 12 games. Huff suffered a significant wrist injury that placed him on Injured Reserve.
The 49ers are banking on Huff bouncing back from injury and reigniting under Saleh. If it wasn't clear before, it is definitely clear now that Saleh has full autonomy over the defense.
That likely was a stipulation Saleh wanted before returning to the 49ers. Thankfully, Kyle Shanahan obliged. I bet he was even relieved that he could finally stop micromanaging the defense.
If you're unsure about this trade, I'll tell you that it's a solid one. The 49ers send a measly mid-round pick to potentially land an impactful edge rusher.
I call that easy money.