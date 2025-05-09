Robert Saleh Assesses the 49ers' Defensive Issues in 2024
2024 was an underwhelming year for the San Francisco 49ers' defense.
They weren't great at defending in any aspect. Their run defense was bottom-feeding, their pass rush was nonexistent, and their coverage was sometimes inconsistent.
Much of that should improve in 2025 with Robert Saleh at the helm. On Thursday, Saleh held a press conference for the first time since returning to the 49ers.
During the press conference, he assessed what the defensive issues were for the 49ers last year and what it will take to improve it in 2025.
"There's a lot of empathy for what happened to the group last year," said Saleh. "There was a lot of things that, through the halfway point, this defense was playing some really good football and there were a lot of injuries and the wheels kind of fell off during the last four weeks of the season.
"So, for the coaching staff and the players, there's a lot of empathy in terms of like, ‘Man, you're doing your best. It just didn't work out.’ But you still see it all. These guys play their butts off. I thought [Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator] Nick [Sorensen] and those guys did a really nice job. And it's just bringing in this youth, getting them caught up to what the standard is and doing our best to uphold it.”
Saleh is chalking it up to injuries and unfortunate circumstances. While the injury point is fair, I think he is sugar coating the issues.
Part of it was former coordinator Nick Sorensen. By no means was he good, but he wasn't mediocre either. The real issue for the 49ers' defense was the severe lack of talent.
Not even Saleh could've turned that defense into a threatening force. That is why the 49ers spent their first five draft picks on defensive players.
Saleh had to have let the 49ers know that they need to inject a lot of youth and new players into the defense. Sure enough, they did exactly that.
2025 should be an exciting year for the 49ers' defense to see how it all takes shape.