Report: 49ers Aren't Willing to Make George Kittle NFL's Top Paid TE

This is getting messy.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
On Wednesday. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that George Kittle's absence from Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs was contract-related, he wants to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and other teams are curious to see if he'll request a trade.

Kittle quickly responded to Russini on social media and wrote that her sources were wrong.

So, Russini responded by doubling down and adding a new piece of information: The 49ers apparently are unwilling to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end and he might ultimately accept less to stay in Santa Clara.

"George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of this negotiation," Russini said Wednesday on her podcast. "We know that Kittle wasn't there for OTAs and from what I was told it has to do with his contract. He wants to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL I was told. In fact, many around the league know about this. He wants to make about $20 million a year. So I reported that. And Kittle, who's one of the nicest people in football, responded that my sources were wrong.

"That was one of those situations where I immediately had to go dig on it. Did someone give me bad info? And there were just so many people sharing about this that I knew it wasn't wrong. And it's not wrong. It really comes down to semantics.

"When you take a look at the Trey McBride deal, it's four years, $76 million. Just a few months ago Arizona did that deal making him the highest-paid tight end. The 49ers made an offer to Kittle that in guaranteed money essentially made him the highest-paid tight end but it still was less than the Trey McBride contract. So, it really comes down to these small details.

"In my opinion, it's really not about that. It's more about are they going to be able to come to an agreement? Because right now, there's no deal. This isn't done at this point. So, I'm sure George is mad that it's out there. The truth of the matter is he wants to be paid. And I think he knows perhaps the San Francisco 49ers aren't willing to go that high."

To summarize, if Kittle wants to finish his career with the 49ers, he'll have to take slightly less per season on average than McBride. Sounds fair to me. Kittle is almost 32 years old and he has made a ton of money in his career. He should sacrifice $1 million per season for the good of the team.

Or, if he needs to make $20 million per season, trade him while his value is at its highest.

It's a business.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

