49ers TE George Kittle Disputes Report About his Contract Negotiation
It's hard to tell where the 49ers stand with George Kittle these days.
He has one year left on his deal, he wants an extension and was one of the few veterans if not the only one who didn't show up to Phase 1 of OTAs on Tuesday. To be fair, he often doesn't show up for Phase 1. But this year, it's hard not to wonder if his absence is contract-related.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that his absence indeed is contract-related. Kittle quickly took to social media to dispute her report.
Russini's source could have fed her a bunch of bologna but her report was shockingly specific. She made five claims:
1. Kittle skipped Phase 1 of OTAs because he's unhappy with his contract negotiation.
2. Kittle and the 49ers remain far apart in these negotiations.
3. Kittle wants to be the NFL's highest-paid tight end.
4. Kittle and his agent have rejected multiple offers from the 49ers.
5. Kittle hasn't requested a trade but other teams are monitoring in case he does.
It's unclear which of the five claims Kittle is disputing or if he's disputing all five.
Still, I wouldn't blame Kittle if he wants to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. He deserves that recognition. I also wouldn't blame him if he were to request a trade. He'll turn 32 in October and the 49ers' Super Bowl is closed until 2026 at the earliest.
If I were him, I'd want to play for a legitimate Super Bowl contender now, not a team in reset mode.
Stay tuned.