Report: 49ers and Brock Purdy "Inching Closer" to an Extension
The 49ers aren't in any hurry to extend Brock Purdy's contract.
Still, the team and his agent have made slow but steady progress and are "inching closer" to a resolution according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who says that Purdy's extension is expected to make him one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of annual average value. Meaning he would get paid more than Jalen Hurts whose contract averages $51 million per season.
That's rich.
I'm guessing Purdy and his agent will settle for nothing less than $53.1 million per season, which is what Tua Tagovailoa gets paid. And I expect the 49ers eventually will offer him that much.
But I'm also guessing that Purdy will want to be top-10 in fully guaranteed money, and I'm not sure the 49ers will offer him that. I imagine they'd like to do what the Packers did last year with Jordan Love when they gave him a contract that ranked tied for second in annual average value but just 11th in fully guaranteed money.
The 49ers' final offer most likely will be a five-year deal that's really a backloaded three-year deal with two expensive non-guaranteed years tacked onto the end. So after three years, they'd either extend his deal or terminate it. That's what Love got from the Packers.
I'm sure Purdy would like more security and more guarantees. But ultimately, I think he'll sign the 49ers' best offer just a few days before training camp begins.
And he'll live happily ever after.