All 49ers

Report: 49ers and Brock Purdy "Inching Closer" to an Extension

That's rich.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers aren't in any hurry to extend Brock Purdy's contract.

Still, the team and his agent have made slow but steady progress and are "inching closer" to a resolution according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who says that Purdy's extension is expected to make him one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of annual average value. Meaning he would get paid more than Jalen Hurts whose contract averages $51 million per season.

That's rich.

I'm guessing Purdy and his agent will settle for nothing less than $53.1 million per season, which is what Tua Tagovailoa gets paid. And I expect the 49ers eventually will offer him that much.

But I'm also guessing that Purdy will want to be top-10 in fully guaranteed money, and I'm not sure the 49ers will offer him that. I imagine they'd like to do what the Packers did last year with Jordan Love when they gave him a contract that ranked tied for second in annual average value but just 11th in fully guaranteed money.

The 49ers' final offer most likely will be a five-year deal that's really a backloaded three-year deal with two expensive non-guaranteed years tacked onto the end. So after three years, they'd either extend his deal or terminate it. That's what Love got from the Packers.

I'm sure Purdy would like more security and more guarantees. But ultimately, I think he'll sign the 49ers' best offer just a few days before training camp begins.

And he'll live happily ever after.

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News