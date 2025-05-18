Report: 49ers Close to Finalizing an Extension with Fred Warner
The 49ers are about to make one of their best moves of the offseason.
Fred Warner is on the verge of signing a multi-year contract extension with the 49ers according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.
Of all the players the 49ers have extended this offseason, Warner is the most deserving. He's in his prime (28), has missed just one game in his entire career and is unquestionably the best player in the league at his position.
Warner's deal is expected to make him the NFL's highest-paid linebacker which means the 49ers most likely will pay him more than $20 million per season. That's money well spent.
I find it interesting that the 49ers owners and front office went out of their way to get all of their business done before OTAs this year instead of letting it drag on through training camp like they did last year.
When the 49ers missed the playoffs, Kyle Shanahan pointed to the drama-filled offseason as a major contributing factor to the 49ers' slow start. And that was a valid excuse. And that wasn't his fault. He's not in charge of negotiating contracts. He's in charge of coaching the team.
Now, Shanahan has no excuses. He'll have a full offseason to get his players ready for Week 1. He'll have full participation in OTAs, minicamp and training camp. And he'll have one of the easiest schedules the NFL has produced since 2000.
So if the 49ers miss the playoffs again this year, Shanahan will have no one to blame but himself.