Report: 49ers Have no Intention of Trading Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
This comes as a result of a lack of negotiations on a contract extension for Aiyuk in the last few months. A trade request from him isn't surprising at all given how there wasn't a shred of positivity from either side. This was the inevitable result.
Despite Aiyuk's request to move on from the team, the 49ers reportedly have no intention of trading their All-Pro wide receiver, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers have never been a franchise that caves into trade demands. It didn't work for kicker Robbie Gould and it didn't work for Deebo Samuel.
Aiyuk's trade request is a last ditch effort for him in getting the 49ers to get back to the negotiation table. He's trying to gain some leverage, which is something he hardly had. The 49ers have nothing to gain from trading him now. The best time to do so was before or during the NFL draft.
Once that came and went, trading Aiyuk became an impossible scenario. Aiyuk is just desperate to get something going to make a contract extension a reality because he doesn't want to play on the last year of his rookie contract. He should be making more money with a lot more security.
Instead, he is starting at a season where he will make a little more than $14 million with the franchise tag looming after the year. Can't say I blame him. He's well within his right. This is really all the 49ers' fault for always sandbagging with their players who are due for an extension.
Aiyuk's next move is to hold out of training camp. And really, I don't think he wants to do that. His trade request today comes exactly a week before he and the other veterans have to report. By requesting a trade now, he hopes that the 49ers return to the table and work out a deal by the time camp starts.
Aiyuk doesn't want to start the 2024 season off slow as he saw Samuel and Nick Bosa do so in the last two years. The next week will be crucial in foreshadowing how training camp will play out between Aiyuk and the 49ers. Regardless, Aiyuk is going no where.