Report: 49ers Have Not Agreed to Terms with D.J. Humphries

Grant Cohn

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) smells smelling salts as he and the Houston Texans waits for a call in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Two weeks ago, D.J. Humphries' agency posted on social media that he had agreed to terms with the 49ers. Today, NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Humphries deal was not finalized "and nothing appears imminent."

I guess the 49ers had a change of heart.

It never made sense why the 49ers would sign Humphries in the first place. Humphries is a starting left tackle -- he never has been a backup. And he's only 31. Granted, he missed most of last season with a torn ACL, but that's not a career-ending injury. He should still be looking for a starting job. And he won't start here as long as the 49ers have Trent Williams.

When Humphries' agency posted that he has agreed to terms with the 49ers, I couldn't help but wonder what that news meant for Williams. Is he retiring soon? Or will the 49ers trade him after June 1? The team said he showed up to Phase 1 of OTAs, but he hasn't said or posted anything publicly since October.

Now that Humphries apparently isn't signing with the 49ers anymore, maybe they're more confident that Williams will play in 2025. Maybe he was undecided before and recently has given the team an indication that he's all in. Or maybe Humphries simply wanted more money than the 49ers were willing to pay him. Remember, he has been a starter his entire career. And starting offensive tackles make lots of money.

Stay tuned. This story probably isn't over.

Grant Cohn
