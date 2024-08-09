All 49ers

Report: 49ers Making a Push to Extend Brandon Aiyuk

Can the 49ers finally get a deal done with All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) rushes with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Hold the phones.

All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk might not be traded after all. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers have made a "renewed effort" in getting Aiyuk signed to a contract extension. He also adds that the situation is fluid and that teams are still interested in trading for him.

Basically, the 49ers have rejoined the negotiating table and are trying to make a final push to extend Aiyuk. This is something that should've happened long ago instead of wasting away precious weeks of training camp. So, what gives? Why are the 49ers making an effort suddenly?

I'm willing to bet that Kyle Shanahan, who has final say on everything, is making the boss call. He is telling those in charge of these contracts, which is Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe, to get the deal done. Shanahan wants his top receiver back.

I believe Shanahan is doing this now because the receiver position has become battered lately. Rookie Ricky Pearsall suffered a shoulder injury, which has him out until further notice. Danny Gray is being limited and the rest of the receivers aren't sufficient for an increased role.

So, Shanahan is seeing what he has out there and likely has thought to himself "If only Aiyuk was here" during some practices. All he has is Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings to carry the load, but they aren't Aiyuk. They can't do what he does, which gives the 49ers a cutting-edge dynamic receiver.

Whether a deal gets done or not is a toss-up, but one thing I'm confident in is that Aiyuk isn't going anywhere. It never made sense for the 49ers to trade him and weaken the offense with the regular season a month away.

Should a deal get done, then Aiyuk should be commended for how he played this.

