Report: 49ers "Not Close" To Finalizing Extension with Brock Purdy

This could get interesting.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Somehow, the 49ers managed to finalize a major contract extension before minicamp this offseason.

George Kittle just signed a four-year extension with the 49ers last week. Does that mean Brock Purdy will sign his extension soon as well?

Not according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"They've been in negotiations," Pelissero said. "They continue to move forward. Purdy is there. He is working out with the team. He chose to be around even though there's this ongoing situation involving his contract. When this deal gets done, it's not going to be the Puka Nacua podcast number of $40-something million. This is going to be right there in the 50s probably.

"They've made it very clear that they want Brock Purdy to be the long-term quarterback solution in San Francisco. They're not close. Nothing is imminent from my understanding here, but this is a deal I would anticipate that all parties have a vested interest in getting done before we get to training camp."

It sounds like Purdy still won't accept less than $50 million per season and is willing to wait a few months to see if the 49ers will increase their offer.

It's worth noting that Kittle signed his extension so early in the offseason because he compromised with the 49ers. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Kittle wanted $20 million per season but settled for $19.1 million per season.

If Purdy would settle for less than $50 million per season, he probably could have his extension right now. But it sounds like he has no intention of settling.

This could get interesting.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

