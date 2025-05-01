Report: 49ers "Not Close" To Finalizing Extension with Brock Purdy
Somehow, the 49ers managed to finalize a major contract extension before minicamp this offseason.
George Kittle just signed a four-year extension with the 49ers last week. Does that mean Brock Purdy will sign his extension soon as well?
Not according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"They've been in negotiations," Pelissero said. "They continue to move forward. Purdy is there. He is working out with the team. He chose to be around even though there's this ongoing situation involving his contract. When this deal gets done, it's not going to be the Puka Nacua podcast number of $40-something million. This is going to be right there in the 50s probably.
"They've made it very clear that they want Brock Purdy to be the long-term quarterback solution in San Francisco. They're not close. Nothing is imminent from my understanding here, but this is a deal I would anticipate that all parties have a vested interest in getting done before we get to training camp."
It sounds like Purdy still won't accept less than $50 million per season and is willing to wait a few months to see if the 49ers will increase their offer.
It's worth noting that Kittle signed his extension so early in the offseason because he compromised with the 49ers. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Kittle wanted $20 million per season but settled for $19.1 million per season.
If Purdy would settle for less than $50 million per season, he probably could have his extension right now. But it sounds like he has no intention of settling.
This could get interesting.