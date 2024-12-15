Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Expects to be Paid $60 Million per Year
Brock Purdy officially will be eligible for a contract extension when the 49ers season ends on January 5, and some people think Purdy will give the 49ers a hometown discount because he's a swell guy.
Think again.
Purdy apparently expects to reset the quarterback market and become the highest-paid player in the league, according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"With Brock Purdy, I think you have to look at it in the aggregate here," Pelissero said. In his short career, he already has 13 games with 120 passer rating which is the most of any player ever over their first three seasons. The efficiency numbers are really strong on him. And he has four playoff wins. The last two guys to reset the market were Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson who have four playoff wins combined. And wins are not a quarterback stat, but the point is they found a way to win a ton of games with Purdy.
"The situation is this: He's eligible for a contract extension starting at the end of the regular season, which is in all likelihood going to be the end of the season as a whole for the 49ers. Next year is a contract year. If a deal is going to get done, I would anticipate it is at the top of the quarterback market for all the reasons I just said. That's Dak's number. That is $60 million per year. Are the 49ers willing to go to that, or are they going to be in a situation where you could have a standoff with your starting quarterback into the offseason?
"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered here. There's no reason for Purdy to take a sub-market deal at this stage. He could always play out his contract. Lamar Jackson did that once upon a time. You gain even more leverage by doing that. Brock also hasn't made as much money as Lamar by virtue of being a seventh-round draft pick, but I don't think this is, 'Hey, we're going to make you the 10th-highest-paid quarterback,' and Purdy is saying, 'Where do I sign?' Based upon his production, based on the playoff success. I'm sure he feels like he deserves to be paid at the top of the market."
Pelissero sounds like he's doubling as Purdy's agent here. If Purdy will accept no less than $60 million per season, the 49ers absolutely should make him play out his rookie contact. He has thrown just 20 touchdown passes in his past 18 games. Those are Daniel-Jones numbers. The 49ers must proceed with caution. And if Purdy threatens to hold out, the 49ers should let him seek a trade so he can find out firsthand that no team would send the 49ers a high draft pick and make Purdy the top-paid player in the NFL. Get real.