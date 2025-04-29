All 49ers

Report: The 49ers Sign Left Tackle D.J. Humphries

This is quite interesting.

Grant Cohn

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (70) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers just signed veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries according to reports. Humphries is a starting left tackle. He was a first-round pick in 2016, he has appeared in 100 career games and started all 100. And he's only 31.

Granted, Humphries missed all but two games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL. But he seems to be healthy now. And if he's healthy, he immediately becomes the third-best offensive lineman on the team behind future Hall of Famer Trent Williams and second-year right guard Dominick Puni.

So it's unclear what the 49ers signed Humphries to do. They need a swing tackle to replace Jaylon Moore who signed with the Chiefs this offseason, but swing tackles are backups and Humphries never has been a backup in his career. Why would he sign to be a backup when he's still a solid starter?

Why would Humphries backup right tackle Colton McKivitz when Humphries is a better player than him? Humphries was a Pro Bowler in 2021. McKivitz never has been and never will be a Pro Bowler. He's a below-average starter.

Maybe the 49ers signed Humphries to fill their vacancy at left guard. But Humphries never has played guard in the NFL.

Maybe the 49ers signed Humphries because they know they need a starting-caliber left tackle when Trent Williams misses games. Maybe they're worried that he'll retire if he injures his ankle one more time -- he has suffered ankle injuries four seasons in a row. The most recent one cost him the final seven games of last season.

Keep in mind, strong safety Malik Mustapha tore his ACL in January and the 49ers didn't tell anyone until a few days ago. They're not always the most transparent and forthright team. If something were going on with Williams, we would be the last to know.

Stay tuned. We'll learn more when the terms of Humphries' contract are released.

