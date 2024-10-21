Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has a Torn ACL and MCL
The San Francisco 49ers took more than one loss against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a torn ACL and MCL. He will miss the rest of the 2024 season. Aiyuk exited the game with 48 seconds left after taking a hit to his knee on a 14-yard catch.
The 49ers had feared that Aiyuk tore his ACL following game according to Kyle Shanahan. Now, the fear has become confirmed that he did in fact tear his ACL and MCL. Losing Aiyuk for the season is a devastating blow to the 49ers. He was their best receiver on the offense, especially against man-to-man coverage.
Aiyuk's void will be tough to replace, let alone shrink. Rookie wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing will need to step up to bridge the gap. Aiyuk might've been underwhelming this season with the exception of one game, but he was still pivotal for the offense.
Even if he wasn't lighting it up, he was still a player that defenses had to account for seriously. It won't be the same against Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Pearsall, and Cowing. Defending against the 49ers will be easier going forward with Brock Purdy's best weapon out for the year.
2024 has been a weird one for Aiyuk. He was phased out of the game plan by the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Then came the awkward negotiations on a contract extension. It was all an unneccesary mess that has fans labeling Aiyuk a "diva" but that is totally unfair to him.
Now that he has suffered such a significant injury, his point to hold out for a lucrative deal is validated. This is what he was fighting for. It was only to match the money with his worth but for security. Aiyuk's career could go downhill after this injury, so for him to secure that contract is massive.
Best of luck to Aiyuk who faces a tough recovery and rehab. He will have his eyes on getting fully fit for the start of the 2025 season.