Report: Chiefs are Signing 49ers OT Jaylon Moore for 2 Years, $30 Mil

Meanwhile, the 49ers' starting right tackle is Colton McKivitz, who will get paid less than $4 million this season. He's a glorified backup.

Grant Cohn

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (76) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (76) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
This is interesting.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing 49ers swing tackle Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and they're giving him a two-year, $30 million deal. Not top-tier money but good money nonetheless.

This signing makes you wonder why the 49ers almost never played Moore. He was their backup left tackle, which means he only played when Trent Williams was out. And this past season, Williams missed the last seven games, so Moore got an extended period of playing time and performed well. And how he's a starter for a Super Bowl caliber team.

Moore is much better in pass protection than McKivitz, who is not equipped to protect a quarterback's blindside. He's too slow. But the 49ers always maintained that Moore was a better fit at left tackle than right tackle, which is strange. I've heard of right tackles who can't play left tackle but not left tackles who can't play right tackle.

It will be interesting to compare Moore's upcoming season to McKivitz's.

Now, the 49ers will have to find a replacement for Moore as the primary swing tackle. Expect the 49ers to draft an offensive tackle, perhaps in Round 5 which is when they selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

