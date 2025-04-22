Report: George Kittle did not Show Up to Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs
This is a bad sign.
George Kittle has decided not to show up to Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs according to The Athletic's Mike Silver. Of course, OTAs are voluntary and that means Kittle doesn't have to be there. But he's a captain and he's staying away for financial reasons.
Kittle has one year left on his contract and wants a new deal. He said so when the 49ers' season ended. That was more than four months ago and he and the 49ers remain far apart according to reports. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals recently extended Trey McBride and made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. They showed more urgency than the 49ers.
So Kittle has a grievance. He's coming off the best season of his career and he feels underpaid. And that's understandable.
It's just that Brock Purdy and Fred Warner also are underpaid veterans who want new deals, too. And they reportedly showed up to OTAs. They didn't put their financial grievances ahead of the team. They acted like true captains and team leaders.
Kittle is allowed to put himself above the team -- he's not the first player to do so. But the 49ers also are allowed to not appreciate the move. They've taken care of Kittle for years. Now he's threatening to derail the offseason before it begins.
If Kittle continues to stay away from the team, the 49ers should trade him. They need to focus on the future and sign players who truly want to be a part of it.