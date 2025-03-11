Report: The 49ers are Signing Falcons FS Richie Grant to a 1-Year Deal
This is underwhelming.
The 49ers are signing a free agent safety, but not an impact player. Not even a starter. No, they're signing Atlanta Falcons backup free safety Richie Grant to a one-year deal according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The terms of the deal have not yet been released, but it's probably cheap.
Grant was a second-round pick in 2021, and he was a starter in 2022 and 2023. But he didn't play well, and so the Falcons benched him last year. Now he's a backup for the 49ers.
If you were hoping they would sign a good starting safety such as Jevon Holland, Justin Reid or Julian Blackmon, forget about it. The 49ers are signing backups this offseason because they're saving most of their cash for Brock Purdy, apparently.
Expect the 49ers to draft a free safety relatively early in the upcoming draft. They're clearly in the market for one, Grant is a backup and third-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown is a better fit at strong safety because he's slow. New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and assistant head coach Gus Bradley want more speed at the safety position.
Unfortunately, Grant ran a 4.57 at his Pro Day. He's not particularly fast. He will make his biggest impact on special teams, where the 49ers struggled big time last season.
Still, the 49ers need to draft starters at free safety, linebacker, defensive tackle and guard, plus they need to draft depth at wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end and cornerback.
Otherwise, their roster is set for 2025.
