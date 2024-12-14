All 49ers

REPORT: The 49ers Still Intend to Give Brock Purdy a Multi-Year Deal

Good news for Brock Purdy.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Despite missing the playoffs and regressing in every statistical category this season, the 49ers still intend to give Purdy a multi-year contract extension in a few months, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"They’re firmly committed to Brock Purdy as their long-term quarterback," writes Russini. "I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason, backing up the message they’ve consistently sent: 'Purdy is our quarterback.' Now, the big question is: How much will they pay him? Extending Purdy is definitely doable, but it will require some savvy salary cap moves and maybe a few roster adjustments in 2025."

Why wouldn't you want to commit to a quarterback who just posted a 45.4 quarterback rating in the biggest game of the season and can't play effectively in wet weather?

In hindsight, it seems like Purdy's dominant run was shortlived and it coincided with Christian McCaffrey's run as the best player in the NFL. Once McCaffrey went down, so did Purdy's numbers. In his past 18 starts, his record is 9-9 and his quarterback rating is just 91. Jimmy Garoppolo never had a stretch that poor while he was on the 49ers.

The 49ers would be wise to not offer Purdy an extension this offseason. Instead, make him play out the final year of his rookie contract and see if 2024 was an outlier. If he bounces back to MVP form, franchise tag him or sign him in 2026. Andif he doesn't bounce back, replace him.

