Report: Wide Receiver Gabe Davis is Visiting the 49ers

The 49ers could add depth to their wide receiver room this week.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis is visiting the 49ers today according to reports. Davis recently was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just one year after signing a lucrative multi-year extension. He caught just 20 passes in 10 games.

Davis, 26, has started 56 games in his career. He originally was selected by the Buffalo Bills in Round 4 of the 2020 NFL Draft. And in four seasons in Buffalo, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch and scored 27 touchdowns. He was a dangerous deep-threat no. 2 receiver who also blocked well.

His blocking ability makes him a good fit for the 49ers because they require their wide receivers to block during run plays. But he's a deep threat, and Brock Purdy isn't much of a deep receiver. He's more effective throwing intermediate passes over the middle, and Davis isn't a great route runner.

Davis is a better fit with a quarterback such as Josh Allen who has an absolute cannon. He should sign with the Seattle Seahawks and play with Sam Darnold who actually has a strong arm.

The 49ers don't need Davis anyway. They recently signed veteran Demarcus Robinson, they just drafted rookie Jordan Watkins in Round 4, they drafted Jacob Cowing in Round 4 last year, plus they still have Bradon Aiyuk who will return at some point next season from a knee injury.

I'm guessing the 49ers will offer Davis a cheap one-year deal with zero guaranteed money and he'll sign somewhere else.

Grant Cohn
