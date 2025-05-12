Report: Wide Receiver Gabe Davis is Visiting the 49ers
The 49ers could add depth to their wide receiver room this week.
Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis is visiting the 49ers today according to reports. Davis recently was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just one year after signing a lucrative multi-year extension. He caught just 20 passes in 10 games.
Davis, 26, has started 56 games in his career. He originally was selected by the Buffalo Bills in Round 4 of the 2020 NFL Draft. And in four seasons in Buffalo, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch and scored 27 touchdowns. He was a dangerous deep-threat no. 2 receiver who also blocked well.
His blocking ability makes him a good fit for the 49ers because they require their wide receivers to block during run plays. But he's a deep threat, and Brock Purdy isn't much of a deep receiver. He's more effective throwing intermediate passes over the middle, and Davis isn't a great route runner.
Davis is a better fit with a quarterback such as Josh Allen who has an absolute cannon. He should sign with the Seattle Seahawks and play with Sam Darnold who actually has a strong arm.
The 49ers don't need Davis anyway. They recently signed veteran Demarcus Robinson, they just drafted rookie Jordan Watkins in Round 4, they drafted Jacob Cowing in Round 4 last year, plus they still have Bradon Aiyuk who will return at some point next season from a knee injury.
I'm guessing the 49ers will offer Davis a cheap one-year deal with zero guaranteed money and he'll sign somewhere else.