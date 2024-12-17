Richard Sherman: 49ers Will Pay Brock Purdy More than $50 Million Per
The most polarizing storyline in the NFL this offseason will be Brock Purdy's contract extension.
Should the 49ers pay him $60 million per season or not?
NFLNetwork Analyst Brian Baldinger thinks the 49ers should not pay Purdy that much money, while former 49ers cornerback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman thinks they should not.
"What does Brock Purdy deserve?" Sherman said on his podcast. "They did a poll in the Bay Area and 38 percent say he deserves $20 million to $30 million, 29 percent say he deserves between $31 million and $40 million. I hear you. I'm with you. But this is the National Football League. You guys are speaking like fans and businesses don't quite work that way. I'm sure you're not happy with his performance right now, but I can name five quarterbacks making over $50 million per season who haven't come close to winning anything. And this guy has been to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl. He played incredibly well in the postseason. You can talk about Dak Prescott and his playoff woes. You can talk about Jordan Love and his playoff woes. So when you're negotiating with a team, unless you're willing to move on from Brock Purdy, they're going to be paying him $50-plus million. Brock Purdy is going to get his money. I think he has done a great job over the majority of his career. You can say what you want about it, but that's how the National Football League goes, ladies and gentlemen. I'm sorry."
With all due respect to Sherman, it's no surprise that he thinks a player should be paid a lot of money. He once was a Vice President of the Player's Association. He advocates on players' behalf.
When it comes to Purdy's contract extension, I'm with Baldinger. If Purdy insists on $60 million per season, trade him to some team that's willing to pay him all that money and go get Sam Darnold for a fraction of the price.