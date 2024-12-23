Richard Sherman Says the 49ers Need to Overhaul their Offensive Line
Once again ater the 49ers' latest humiliating loss, people desperately are searching for someone to blame other than Brock Purdy.
Purdy essentially lost the 49ers' past two games -- he threw game-losing interceptions in the fourth quarter both weeks. But quarterbacks are hard to replace, and lots have people have talked themselves into Purdy being the 49ers' starting quarterback for quite a long time.
So instead of blaming him, the offensive line has come under fire. Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman went so far as to say the 49ers need to overhaul their offensive line this offseason.
"That offensive line needs to be the no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 priority this offseason," Sherman said. "If you're going to pay this quarterback all the money you're going to have to pay him, you want to keep him upright so he can be the playmaker that he has been, this year he has been under a lot more duress, he has been using his legs more, he's had to leave the pocket more often than not -- it hasn't been great. And without Trent Williams, it has looked even worse. You need a right tackle. No ifs, ands or buts, no discussion, no nothing. You need to figure out a center, maybe in the second round. There are plenty of them in the Big 10. Maybe one in the SEC. And then maybe find a guard in free agency. It looks like you have one in Dominick Puni. Put a competition out there at left guard. And I know you can't just draft them (in every round), but that's what I would do. We're going to hit on one of them."
Sherman is correct that the 49ers offensive line needs to improve significantly, but let's not absolve Purdy of all the blame. He deserves a large share of it as well. He has sacked himself more than any other quarterback this season. He's making bad decisions, and that's not the offensive line's fault.