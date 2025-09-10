This rookie may already be a problem for the 49ers
The first game can always be a daunting experience for rookies making the leap to the NFL. You can try to simulate it in the preseason, but it is not quite the same speed as the regular season. However, even with the low expectations of a rookie debut, it is hard to come away from Alfred Collins' first start with the San Francisco 49ers and take any sort of positive.
How concerned are the San Francisco 49ers over Alfred Collins?
To start, Collins played just nine snaps, with seven coming against the run. He came into the NFL with issues as a pass rusher and was only given two chances. It is fair to ease a rookie in, but the team leaned heavily on Jordan Elliott and Kalia Davis.
Davis played well and may be a breakout player, but they were not planning on these two taking on such a significant role. Beyond that, both of them are a bit more in the mold of pass-rushing three-techniques, compared to Collins, who profiles as a run-stopping nose tackle.
The plan is for Collins and his fellow rookie, CJ West, to cut into their time. Even West played just seven snaps, and five were in a pass-rushing role. They are looking for Collins to play on clear run downs. Through one game, Collins was the worst run defender of the four. West may play more than him in Week 2.
While he played just nine snaps, it felt as though he was on the ground every single snap. His issues playing high were notable, and he was punished much more for that in the NFL than he was in college. His head was also swimming, as the schemes are much more complex.
The 49ers were supposed to lean on him to be a situational run defender as a rookie and then work on his pass rush plan. His work as a run defender showed that he may not even clear that bar this season.
San Francisco used Mykel Williams and Yetur Gross-Matos as interior rushers every opportunity that they could to limit the work of Davis and Elliott. So, the team is not going to need much, if any, pass rush from Collins this year.
It is hard to panic over a rookie debut, but in the case of Collins, things have been trending this way. How much optimism can be had at this point?