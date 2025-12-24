Three 49ers Whose Stock Rose in the Win Against Indianapolis

Playing defense was optional for the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

The vast majority of the game was dominated by offensive highlights. However, it was the 49ers’ offense that remained the most consistent, leading them to a 48-27 win.

Multiple offensive players raised their stock in this game, but there are a couple of defenders who deserve more recognition for how well they played against Indianapolis.

Brock Purdy

It goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway. Brock Purdy was sensational against the Colts. He threw for 295 yards, which is back-to-back games of nearing 309.

He threw for a career-high five touchdown passes. That’s insane. Now, he did throw an interception, but who cares? The turnover didn’t lead to anything.

And if it did, Purdy threw for five, I repeat, five touchdowns. You’re allowed a turnover or two when you’re more than offsetting the mistakes.

That’s what has been the problem with Purdy in the past. Turning over the ball can be tolerated if you’re making them a moot point. He wasn’t doing that until the last few games.

This version of Purdy is playing confidently and comfortably. It’s tough to see the 49ers’ offense slowing down if he’s going to play as he did against the Colts.

CJ West

Rookie defensive lineman had his breakout game of the season against Indianapolis. He registered one sack (first of the season), three hurries, and one run stop.

Even Pro Football Focus recognized his strong performance, which is why they gave West an elite grade of 90.9. This is huge for the 49ers.

West’s performance could be a turning point in his development. They needed a player on the defensive line to step up, and they got that. Hopefully, it continues beyond this game.

Alfred Collins

Another rookie who performed valiantly against the Colts was defensive tackle Alfred Collins. He tallied one sack, two run stops, and a forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus gave Collins a solid grade of 68.0 and an elite pass-rushing grade of 91.7. Collins was fairly destructive in this game.

Seeing him perform well isn’t surprising. He’s had a few games where he’s looked exceptional. But this is just another game added to his rookie hype list.

