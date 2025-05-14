Rumor: 49ers to Host Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 17
This should be a good game.
The 49ers and Chicago Bears will face each other Week 17 on Sunday Night Football at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara according to reports. These teams faced each other last season at Levi's Stadium and the 49ers won 38-13.
But that was a week after the Bears had fired head coach Matt Eberflus. They were a mess. And their quarterback, Caleb Williams, was a rookie who led the league in sacks.
Now, the Bears head coach is former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He's one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL and his specialty is protecting his quarterback. That's why the Bears signed a starting center and two starting guards during free agency.
Next season, Williams should have plenty of time to throw. And by the time he finally faces the 49ers in the second-to-last week of the regular season, he should have a good feel of Johnson's offense.
Ideally, the 49ers would have liked to face the Bears as early in the season as possible. But by Week 17, Chicago could have one of the top offenses in the league. It's absolutely loaded with talent at every position.
Still, assuming the 49ers are healthy, they should be expected to win this game. They have a core of players that have been together for nine years -- they should be able to beat an up-and-coming team like Chicago. Especially considering the 49ers have Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator.