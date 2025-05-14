Rumor: 49ers to Play New York Giants on the Road in Week 9
Here's a game the 49ers should win.
In Week 9, the 49ers will play the New York Giants on the road according to Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. The Giants are one of the weakest teams on the 49ers' schedule -- they've gotten worse every season under head coach Brian Daboll. In 2022, they won 9 games. In 2023, they won 6. And in 2024, they won just 3. So if they get off to a slow start in 2025, he could get fired before this game even happens.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, this game will be played in November when it could be raining or snowing on the East Coast. And 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy doesn't perform well when there's precipitation. The ball tends to slip out of his hand when he throws it.
In addition, the Giants just drafted edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick in Round 1 this year. He and Brian Burns will form one of the best edge-rushing tandems in the NFL, so it could be tough to pass against the Giants. The 49ers will need Christian McCaffrey healthy for this game.
Finally, the Giants have three new quarterbacks this year -- Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. It's unclear which quarterback will play against the 49ers Week 9. At this point Wilson is the favorite. And the 49ers have beaten him just three times in his career. Granted, he's old and slow now. But ownage is ownage.
Stay tuned for more schedule leaks.