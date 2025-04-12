All 49ers

The Saints Should Try to Trade for 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

They should call the 49ers and offer them the ninth pick in the draft in exchange for Purdy.

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Suddenly, the New Orleans Saints are in desperate need of a starting quarterback. Will they call up the 49ers and try to trade for Brock Purdy?

Their current starting quarterback, Derek Carr, has a shoulder injury which could cost him the entire 2025 season according to reports. The remaining quarterbacks on their roster are Spencer Rattler, Jacob Haener and Ben DiNucci. Which means the Saints almost certainly will have another dismal season unless they make a bold move for a new quarterback.

When Carr was healthy last season, the Saints were solid -- his win-loss record was 5-5. Without him, they were 0-7. And Carr isn't particularly good anymore. He's an average starting quarterback at best. So the Saints might just make the playoffs if they were to find an upgrade. After all, they play in a terrible division.

They should call the 49ers and offer them the ninth pick in the draft in exchange for Purdy. And then the Saints should pay him more than $50 million per season to be the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Purdy would be a great fit for the Saints because they play in a dome and he struggles to throw in wet weather. So he wouldn't have to worry about precipitation for half of his games.

Meanwhile, the 49ers would have two first-round picks -- No. 9 and No. 11. They could use one of those picks on a quarterback (Shedeur Sanders?), or they could make Mac Jones the starter and draft a backup in the later rounds.

The 49ers are beginning to rebuild, so paying Purdy more than $50 million per season doesn't really make sense for them at this time.

Call 'em up, Saints.

