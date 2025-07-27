All 49ers

Projecting the 49ers' 53-man roster a month before final cuts

How many rookies will make the team?

Grant Cohn

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on his footwork in the pocket during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers haven't even put pads on this offseason, and final cuts are roughly a month away.

And yet, it's easy to project 90 percent of the 49ers' 53-man roster right now. It's the remaining 10 percent that's tricky, and it could change during the next month as players develop or get injured.

With that in mind, here's a way-too-early 53-man roster prediction for the 49ers based on what we've seen and learned so far this offseason.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks (2)

Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Last year, the 49ers kept three quarterbacks. This year, they can stash Tanner Mordecai on the practice squad unless he lights up the preseason, and they can activate rookie Kurtis Rourke off the PUP List midseason. So, they really have four quarterbacks.

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Running backs/fullback (5)

Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk.

Undrafted rookie free agent Corey Kiner has a chance to make the team, but he would need to beat out veteran Patrick Taylor Jr., whom the 49ers seem to like. I expect Kiner to start his 49ers career on the practice squad barring injury to someone who's above him on the depth chart.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Wide receivers (6)

Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Isaiah Neyor.

Brandon Aiyuk will start the season on the PUP List, so his absence will create an opening for someone else. I'm guessing that roster spot will go to undrafted rookie free agent Isaiah Neyor, who's 6'4", he runs a 4.4. and he caught a 50-yard pass from Mac Jones on Thursday. He'll have to beat out seventh-round pick Junior Bergen, who's a return specialist. The 49ers always can stash Bergen on the practice squad and call him up for game days.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) jokes with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Tight ends (4)

George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley, Jake Tonges.

Tonges made the 53-man roster out of training camp last year, and Farrell and Dwelley were two of the 49ers' biggest additions to their offense this year. And yet, Kittle still will play 90 percent of the snaps at tight end.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) waits for his rep in a blocking drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Offensive linemen (8)

Trent Williams, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford, Connor Colby.

The 49ers signed Andre Dillard to replace Jaylon Moore as the swing tackle, but Dillard has been injured all offseason, while Spencer Burford has been healthy. Now, it seems like Burford will be the swing tackle while Bartch and Zakelj will split time at left guard.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) works on his pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Defensive linemen (9)

Nick Bosa, Jordan Elliott, Alfred Collins, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, C.J. West, Yetur Gross-Matos, Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson.

The 49ers spent a fifth-round pick on defensive end Robert Beal Jr., but he has made zero impact on defense or special teams. Meanwhile, undrafted free agent Evan Anderson was impressive last season as a rookie. That's why Anderson probably will make the team and Beal won't.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) watches his teammates workout during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Linebackers (6)

Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Jalen Graham.

Warner, Winters and Martin most likely will be the starters. Gifford and Bethune are special teams guys. And Graham will compete with undrafted rookie Stone Blaton for the final roster spot. Graham was the 49ers' seventh-round pick two years ago. Last year, he was on the practice squad. On Friday, he had a pick-six in practice. His stock is on the rise.

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) takes a break from drills during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks (6)

Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Tre Brown, Darrell Luter Jr., Jakob Robinson.

Robinson is an undrafted rookie who played high school and college football with Puka Nacua. On Friday, he broke up a pass that was intended for rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins. Robinson is similar to Emmanuel Moseley, a former undrafted free agent who made the 49ers' 53-man roster as a rookie and became a starter in his second season.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Safeties (4)

Ji'Ayir Brown, Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, Marques Sigle

Malik Mustapha will start the season on the PUP List, which will allow the 49ers to keep three veterans and rookie Marques Sigle. When Mustapha returns, it's unclear which safety will get released or traded. It's worth noting that Brown is the one healthy safety who wasn't handpicked by Robert Saleh.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Specialists (3)

Jake Moody, Thomas Morstead, Jon Weeks.

Moody currently is competing for the kicker job with Greg Joseph, but Joseph is even worse than he is.

Final thoughts

In total, I project 11 rookies to make the initial 53-man roster. That includes two undrafted free agents. And when Rourke returns from his knee injury, he'll be the 12th rookie on the roster. So if the 49ers have a down season, they'll have 12 excuses why.

