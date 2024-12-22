All 49ers

San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins Week 16 Live Blog

This will be updated with information and analysis from the press box.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

MIAMI -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 road game against the Miami Dolphins. This will be updated with information and analysis from the press box.

3:17 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

LT Trent Williams
RB Isaac Guerendo
DE Robert Beal
TE Jake Tonges
DT Khalil Davis
CB Rock Ya-Sin
QB Joshua Dobbs

3:18 Here are the Dolphins' inactives:

WR Jaylen Waddle
RB Ethan Bonner
LB Channing Tindall
LB Mohamed Kamara
OL Andrew Meyer
WR Dee Eskridge

3:23 Success for the 49ers hinges on their ability to make Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable in the pocket. Which means they need to hit him early and often. If they do, he'll fold. If they can't pressure him and they play soft zone coverage, he'll complete nearly 80 percent of his passes and carve the 49ers to pieces. If they play man-to-man coverage, they have to bracket Tyreek Hill because none of their cornerbacks are fast enough to run with him. But they don't have to worry about the Dolphins other blazingly fast wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, because he's out with a knee injury. In addition, the Dolphins running game has struggled all season, and Dre Greenlaw's presence should shut down any threat Miami poses on the ground. Finally, Bosa's mere presence on the field should make Tagovailoa extremely uncomfortable in the pocket -- he almost seems intimidated by Bosa. Expect the Dolphins offense to lay an egg for the second week in a row -- it scored just 12 points last week against the Texans.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Dolphins 13.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News