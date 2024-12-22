San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins Week 16 Live Blog
MIAMI -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 road game against the Miami Dolphins. This will be updated with information and analysis from the press box.
3:17 Here are the 49ers' inactives:
LT Trent Williams
RB Isaac Guerendo
DE Robert Beal
TE Jake Tonges
DT Khalil Davis
CB Rock Ya-Sin
QB Joshua Dobbs
3:18 Here are the Dolphins' inactives:
WR Jaylen Waddle
RB Ethan Bonner
LB Channing Tindall
LB Mohamed Kamara
OL Andrew Meyer
WR Dee Eskridge
3:23 Success for the 49ers hinges on their ability to make Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable in the pocket. Which means they need to hit him early and often. If they do, he'll fold. If they can't pressure him and they play soft zone coverage, he'll complete nearly 80 percent of his passes and carve the 49ers to pieces. If they play man-to-man coverage, they have to bracket Tyreek Hill because none of their cornerbacks are fast enough to run with him. But they don't have to worry about the Dolphins other blazingly fast wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, because he's out with a knee injury. In addition, the Dolphins running game has struggled all season, and Dre Greenlaw's presence should shut down any threat Miami poses on the ground. Finally, Bosa's mere presence on the field should make Tagovailoa extremely uncomfortable in the pocket -- he almost seems intimidated by Bosa. Expect the Dolphins offense to lay an egg for the second week in a row -- it scored just 12 points last week against the Texans.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Dolphins 13.