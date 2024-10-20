San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is will be updated requently with information and analysis from the press box.
12:01 Here are the 49ers' inactives: WR Jauan Jennings, K Jake Moody, LB Jalen Graham, OL Ben Bartch, CB Darrell Luter Jr., TE Brayden Willis, QB Josha Dobbs.
12:02 Here are the Chiefs' inactives: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Michael Danna, G C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu
12:03 Ricky Pearsall officially is active and I expect him to have a significant role in this game even though it's his first career start. When the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all struggled to beat man-to-man coverage and all had poor games. The only players on the offense who performed well were Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey, both of whom are out for today's game. So the 49ers need someone new to step up.
Jordan Mason could be that player considering he didn't play in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs have an excellent run defense. What the 49ers need is a wide receiver who can beat man-to-man coverage, and that's what Pearsall supposedly does well. But he struggles against press coverage, so expect to see him go in motion frequently before the snap the way Tyreek Hill goes in motion for the Dolphins. This will be a good way to manufacture free releases for Pearsall who's explosive and changes directions well but isn't the strongest wide receiver.
12:56 Deebo Samuel has an illness but is expected to play according to the 49ers.
12:59 I predict the Chiefs will beat the 49ers 26-17.
1:23 The Chiefs win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
1:29 On 3rd and 19 from the 49ers 21, Brock Purdy hands off to Kyle Juszczyk on a draw plan and Juszczyk gains 14 yards. The 49ers go 3 and out. After the punt, the Chiefs take over at their 15.
1:33 On 4th and 1 from the Chiefs 45, Kansas City attempts a fake punt and gains no yards. The 49ers take over on downs.