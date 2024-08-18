San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints Preseason Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
4:50 Brock Purdy will play tonight. Expect him to be on the field for the first series only. He'll be playing behind an offensive line that's missing three starters -- Trent Williams, Aaron Banks and Jon Feliciano.
4:51 Christian McCaffrey will not play tonight. He strained his calf a couple weeks ago and the 49ers hope he'll be ready to return in time for the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.
4:52 The 49ers still have to pick a winner of their backup quarterback competition. Last week, Brandon Allen played in the first half and Joshua Dobbs played in the second half. This week, I expect Dobbs will play first and Allen will play after. Fair is fair. Still, it seems as though Allen is winning the competition. He knows Kyle Shanahan's offensive system better because has been on the team longer. But neither quarterback has played particularly well in training camp.
4:54 This game is a pick 'em, which means neither team is favored to win, which makes in a preseason game. Most of the players on the field will be backups. Whose to say which team's backups are better? Meanwhile, the Broncos are 6.5-pont favorites over the Packers tonight. Why??? If I were a betting man, I'd take the Packers and the points.
5:10 The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
5:11 Cody Schrader returns the kickoff to the 49ers' 31-yard line.
5:14 On 3rd and 11 from the 49ers 41, Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders beats 49ers left guard Nick Zakelj and knocks Purdy to the ground as he throws an incomplete pass across the field to Trent Taylor, and then the 49ers punt. The Saints take over at their 17.
5:15 Terrible first series. Purdy completed 1 of 3 passes.
5:23 On 3rd and 4, Derek Carr checks down and gains two yards. Coward. The Saints punt.
5:23 On 1st down, Purdy runs in circles to buy time, then throws across the field to Eric Saubert and almost gets intercepted by Shemar Jean-Charles. The 49ers punt a few plays later.
5:27 On 3rd and 7 from the Saints 9, Renardo Green breaks up a pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr., and the Saints punt. Jacob Cowing returns the ball 13 yards. Purdy is coming back into the game. Let's see if the 49ers can keep him upright.
5:33 On 3rd and 8 from the Saints 40, Brock Purdy overthrows a deep pass that was intended for Trent Taylor, who was not open. Purdy is 2 for 6 for 11 yards. Not great. After the punt, the Saints take over at their 5.
SECOND QUARTER
5:52 On fourth and goal from the 1, Taysom Hill pushes his way into the end zone for the touchdown. That's a 95-yard touchdown drive. The Saints have rushed for 64 yards already while the 49ers have rushed for 3 yards.
49ers 0, Saints 7.